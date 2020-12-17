Bringing Premiere Music Experiences to Fans in 2020
7 Cinematics Celebrates Substantial Year-End Growth with Live-Music Broadcasts and Video StreamsGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy-award winning production company 7 Cinematics, the foremost producer of live-music broadcasts and cinematic video streams, pivoted to use their technology to safely bring music to fans worldwide this year. Despite the pandemic, they have expanded with two new studios in Los Angeles and Nashville and have broken new ground in the digital era for profitable and premiere music experiences.
"Our new model has been a safe and profitable way for artists and fans to connect. We do not rely on cookie-cutter ideas. Rather we take pride in staying true to the band's brand. In the coming year, we will continue to offer artists unlimited possibilities to connect with fans globally with an ultra-cinematic experience. The demand is high and growing. We have calls from artists and brands looking to partner, and we are grateful to be able to bring musical experiences to people, especially during this past year," says Adam Paul, CEO of 7 Cinematics.
2020 Production Highlights:
- 50th Anniversary show: The Brothers 50 at Madison Square Garden
- Three back-to-back shows for 30th Anniversary of 311 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas
- The Avett Brothers double sold-out shows at Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Red Rocks Season Finale shows with DJ Tiesto, Fitz & The Tantrums, Billy Strings, & Lotus
- Sublime live stream filmed at Eric Wilson's house (bassist) amidst a California avocado farm
- American Music Spotlight debuted on Circle Network and DIRECTV 4K - Season 2 in development
- PBS Television Pledge Week Special: Avett Brothers from Red Rocks
2020 Numbers
- Double sold-out The Avett Brothers shows at the Charlotte Motor Speedway pulled in 3,000 cars and roughly 20,000 online pay-per-view tickets
- NC Folk Festival brought in over 30,000 views per day for 3 days on Nugs.NET and Greensboro Television Network
- Over 2.5 million live views for DJ Tiesto's show at Red Rocks
- Cutting edge gear used including RED Digital Cinema 8K cameras, RED Komodo cameras, Black Magic cameras, Zeiss cinematic prime lenses with hand pull focus, plus Steadicams, jibs, dollies, sliders, drones, and cable cams
ABOUT 7 CINEMATICS
7 Cinematics is a three-time Emmy Award-winning production company, known for producing the world's foremost live-music broadcasts and video streams. With hundreds of live shows produced to date, the company has redefined an industry, by creating and producing groundbreaking broadcasts, including: The Red Hot Chili Peppers Live from the Great Pyramids, Kayne West's Sunday Service, The Brothers 50 at Madison Square Garden, The Raconteurs (Jack White) Live at the Ryman Auditorium, Dead and Company Live at Folsom Field. The company's work has aired on NBC, Direct TV, PBS, CBS, Netflix, YouTube and other streaming platforms. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina the company also has studios in Nashville and Los Angeles.
To learn more visit: 7cinematics.com
Lynn Tinsey
Richlynn Group
+1 615-970-7474
lynn@richlynngroup.com