Senator Justin Brown’s Legislative Column for Dec. 16, 2020

On Earth Peace, Good Will Toward Men

“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.”

Whether we learned this passage from the book of Luke in Sunday school or first heard it from Linus while watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on television, these words offer us comfort and hope. For many of us, the power of these verses come from two words: “Fear not.” This powerful phrase, which appears hundreds of times in scripture, is at the heart of our faith and expresses the hope and joy we feel at Christmas. I believe no matter what we face in life, the promise of Christ’s birth lifts our spirit and steadies us for the future.

Many Missourians have suffered hardship during the past months, and more than a few writers of family Christmas letters may struggle to muster much holiday cheer. Still, I hope we can all find something to celebrate this Christmas season. With the divisive political season behind us and a coronavirus vaccine at hand, let’s look forward to a better New Year. When I gather with my loved ones this Christmas I will hug each member of my family just a bit tighter and thank God that we’ve made it through a difficult time, stronger and more focused on things that really matter. I hope that you and yours can share the same love and joy as Christmas comes to your home.

As we reflect on the birth of Christ, let’s all remember the words of the shepherd: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” Please accept my sincere wish that each and every one of you has a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

