Employers Now Able to Recruit from Community College Courses on Unmudl
New Employer Hiring Web also helps learners find best path between skills-driven courses and jobs
For people seeking career opportunities, Unmudl is facilitating the highest quality, fastest, and most efficient pathways to better jobs and further learning.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmudl, the online Course-to-Jobs Marketplace from SocialTech.ai, announces the launch of their Employer Hiring Web. This new feature links courses available through Unmudl’s community college network with specific skills-based hiring needs of Unmudl Employer Partners. As a result, partner companies can easily interview and hire the most qualified and diverse talent out of America’s community colleges.
— Dr. Parminder Jassal
The more than three dozen companies currently in Unmudl’s Employer Hiring Web represent a dynamic range of business sectors and job opportunities—each aligned with specific courses from community colleges in the Unmudl network, including:
● Idaho National Laboratory [www.inl.gov] | Idaho Falls-based national laboratory of the United States Department of Energy historically involved with nuclear research | “Introduction to Java” at GateWay Community College.
● ON Semiconductor [www.onsemi.com] | Phoenix-based international corporation driving energy efficient innovations contributing to reduced global energy use | “Introduction to Java” at GateWay Community College.
● RS21 [www.RS21.io] | Albuquerque-based data science analytics company that recently won the 2020 Hyperspace Challenge | “Deep Dive Fullstack Web Development” & “Deep Dive Java + Android” at Central New Mexico Community College.
● Rural Sourcing Inc. [www.ruralsourcing.com] |Atlanta-based leader in domestic and outsourced digital engineering that is expanding its Albuquerque operations in 2021 | “Deep Dive Fullstack Web Development” & “Deep Dive Java + Android” at Central New Mexico Community College.
● TuSimple [www.tusimple.com] | The world’s first and only autonomous freight network of self-guiding trucks | “Introduction to Autonomous Vehicles” at Pima Community College.
● Werner Enterprises [www.werner.com] | Omaha-based front-runner in cargo hauling | “Class A Commercial Driver’s License” at Central New Mexico Community College.
● Unmudl [www.Unmudl.com] | Austin-based community college marketplace is hiring Customer Service Professionals through their site | “Improve Your Sales, Branding & Presentations” at Central New Mexico Community College.
Dr. Parminder Jassal, SocialTech.ai Founder and CEO, stated, “An employer’s direct support of their local community college results in great returns to the residents, to the community, and to the company itself. By nurturing an agile and qualified talent pool, companies are better positioned to expand, support their neighborhoods, and contribute to local economies.” Jassal added, “For people seeking career opportunities, Unmudl is facilitating the highest quality, fastest, and most efficient pathways to better jobs and further learning.”
Unmudl currently offers more than 200 courses from a rapidly expanding coast-to-coast network of seven partner community colleges: Bellevue College; Central New Mexico Community College; GateWay Community College; Pima Community College; San Diego Continuing Education; San Juan College; and SUNY Broome.
-----------------------
About Unmudl and SocialTech.ai | www.Unmudl.com
Unmudl is the flagship marketplace of SocialTech.ai, a public benefit corporation headquartered out of Austin, TX that builds social technologies to support an equitable, sustainable future.
About the Unmudl Employer Hiring Web | www.unmudl.com/employers
Businesses of all types and sizes can become Unmudl Employer Partners by subscribing at a local, state, or national level. Employer Partners can not only connect with potential job candidates, but also consult with instructors, contribute to curriculum design, and collaborate with other Employer Partner companies.
Beth Howard
SocialTech.ai
+1 502-541-1984
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn