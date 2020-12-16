» News » 2020 » Missouri State Parks announces 2021 round for outd...

Missouri State Parks announces 2021 round for outdoor recreation grants

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, DEC. 16, 2020 – Missouri State Parks announces the opening of the 2021 round for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and the Recreational Trails Program grants.

LWCF grants are available to cities, counties, public school districts and public universities for outdoor recreation projects.

Recreational Trails Program grants fund public trail-related projects and are available to local and state governments, public school districts, public universities, private schools, for-profit and non-profit organizations, and businesses.

“If this year has taught us anything, it’s that we all need access to quality outdoor recreation resources. These grant programs can help communities make access a reality,” said Mike Sutherland, director of Missouri State Parks.

For more information about either of these programs, to download the grant applications and to register for a grant application workshop, visit mostateparks.com/page/55065/outdoor-recreation-grants. Deadline to apply is Feb. 17, 2021.

For more information on LWCF and Recreational Trails Program grants, contact the Grants Management Section with Missouri State Parks at mspgrants@dnr.mo.gov.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

