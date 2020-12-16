One Lane of Interstate 80 Eastbound Reopened in Mercer County

​One lane of Interstate 80 eastbound has reopened in Mercer County between Exit 4A (Interstate 376 eastbound, New Castle) to Exit 15 (Route 19, Mercer) following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

A speed restriction of 45 miles per hour remains in place for the entire length of the Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to the New Jersey state line, and Interstate 376 from Mercer County to Allegheny County. Similar restrictions are in place on additional interstates throughout the state.

Commercial vehicle traffic is permitted to use the right lane only during the speed reduction.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

