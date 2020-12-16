PennDOT and PA Turnpike Will Phase in Vehicle Restrictions in Response to Winter Storm

Check 511PA.com for most recent updates

Harrisburg, PA – In response to today's major winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) will be implementing restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state.

Restrictions will be phased in as the storm progresses, and updated information will be issued regionally. Subscribe to regional PennDOT updates by visiting www.PennDOT.gov and click on "Regional Offices." Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511PA.com by clicking on "Personal Alerts" in the left-hand menu.

Vehicle restrictions are at Level 1 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan on the following roadways:

All northbound and southbound miles of Route 33;

Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 84;

Interstate 95 from the Delaware border to the New Jersey border;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380;

Interstate 476 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 676;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 295;

All eastbound and westbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Breezewood interchange to the New Jersey border; and

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

It is anticipated that beginning at approximately 3:30 PM, vehicle restrictions will move to Level 3 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan on the following roadways:

All northbound and southbound miles of Route 33;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 84;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380;

Interstate 476 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95; and

All eastbound and westbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Breezewood interchange to the Fort Washington Interchange.

On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT's winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

Follow the conversation by using #PAWinter on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and visit the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation.

