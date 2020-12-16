Notice to Canadian Resident Stockholders

Petvivo Holdings Inc (OTCQB:PETV)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OTCQB: (PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (“PetVivo”), an emerging biomedical device company currently operating in the veterinary market, announced that it has applied to the Quebec AMF for an order to cease to be a reporting issuer in all jurisdictions of Canada in which it is a reporting issuer and, if that order is made, PetVivo will no longer be a reporting issuer in Quebec. Except for one Ontario stockholder which received restricted common stock of PetVivo in 2020 in payment for social media services provided to PetVivo, no securities of PetVivo held by Canadian resident securityholders are subject to any resale restrictions.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of eighteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product Kush, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale in early 2021.

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar matters that are not historical facts. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate, “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “likely,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “projection,” “seek,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meanings. We caution that such statements may be subject to uncertainties and that actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Readers accordingly should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which do not reflect unknown or unanticipated events or circumstances occurring after the date of these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.