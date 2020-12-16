Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,414 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Mike Bernskoetter’s Legislative Column for Dec. 16, 2020

Twelve months ago, I wrote a short column about Christmas and the spirit of giving in a troublesome year. It seems that message is as relevant as ever.

In 2019, our community faced damaging floods as well as a tornado that hit hard and fast, destroying homes, displacing families and damaging businesses. It was a tough year, but despite the challenges, we made it through. We came together and helped one another. I’m certain the same will be said of this year as well.

2020 hasn’t been the year any of us hoped for, but I believe we’ll get through it. In times like these, people are still managing to come together, even if they’re physically apart, to help one another. That’s the spirit of the holiday season. To give and to help those in need. And there are plenty of folks in need right about now.

So, if you can, I encourage you to spare some extra change for the kettle ringers and others and give to those in need this year. Be a little more generous with your time when that friend or parent calls or Zooms in. Do what you can to help your friends and neighbors, safely of course. Try to be a light of hope in these troubled times. Just as importantly, remember to practice generosity in the new year as well. Because, while I’m optimistic about the future, I’m sure there will still be people in need once this pandemic is over. And when that time comes, we’ll need to come together and continue to support one another. After all, that’s what a community is for.

I wish each of you and your family a safe and merry Christmas. May the coming year be better than the last.

Please feel free to contact my office at (573) 751-2076. For information about my committee assignments or sponsored legislation, please visit my official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Bernskoetter.

You just read:

Sen. Mike Bernskoetter’s Legislative Column for Dec. 16, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.