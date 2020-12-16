STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Saudi Arabia
Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are focused on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STP has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of the selected new legislation:
In Saudi Arabia, Sharia is the primary source of law. Although Sharia law has not been codified in Saudi Arabia it is applied in courts and therefore considered the law of the land. The fact that it is not codified causes great variation in its interpretation and application. Royal decrees are the other main source of law and they cover areas including labor, commercial, and the environment. Additionally, other regulations include royal orders, council of ministers’ resolutions, ministerial resolutions, and ministerial circulars.
Saudi Arabia legislation is available through government websites at https://laws.boe.gov.sa/ BoeLaws/Laws/Folders/2 and https://www.uqn.gov.sa/articles/1578572288327848300/ (both last accessed in May 2020).
Environment
Saudi Arabia established the Directorate General of Meteorology in 1950 which was subsequently restructured in 1981 to become the Department of Meteorology and Environmental Protection and was entrusted with the role of being the entity/body that is responsible for environment affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the national level as well as having its role in the field
of meteorology. In 2001, the name was changed from the Meteorological and Environmental Protection Authority to the General Presidency of Meteorology and Environment Protection. Then, in 2016, a Royal Decree was issued to change its name to the General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection (PME).
The PME, in coordination with relevant bodies in all environmental issues, has been working towards the promulgation of regulations and legislations, as well as developing strategies and plans to monitor, study, analyze, and evaluate the environmental impacts of all activities affecting the environment. They have also been proposing solutions to help identify and document guidelines for the protection, control, cleaning, rehabilitation, and study of those affected by pollution. These measures consider the preparation of integrated environmental impact assessment systems for all development projects by implementing and following up on environmental assessment procedures and monitoring environmental and climatic variables through environmental inspection in accordance with the Environmental Law that was issued by a Royal Decree No. M / 34 of 10/15/2001.
Health and Safety
The Ministry of Labor and Social Development was established under a Royal Decree issued in 1961 under the name of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs. In 2005, the Council of Ministers issued Decree No. 27, which ordered the separation of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs into two independent ministries: the First Ministry of Labor, and the Ministry of Social Affairs. The Ministry of Social Affairs was responsible for all activities related to labor and labor affairs, and social development. However, in 2015, Royal Decree No. (A/133) was issued merging the First Ministry of Labor and Ministry of Social Affairs into one ministry under the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.
The main law regulating workplace safety is the labor law and its implementing regulation adopted by Royal Decree No. M/51 of 27 September 2005 and by the Council of Ministers Resolution No. 219 of 2005. The law and its implementing regulation govern work contracts, work relationships between employers and workers, and provide safety and health requirements to ensure a healthy and safe workplace.
Enforcement
Enforcement of EHS regulations in Saudi Arabia is characterized by the application of fines (that vary based on the gravity of the violation) to shutdowns as an extreme measure in case of violations of health and safety measures or damage to human life or the environment. It must be noted that even though there are fines and punitive measures in the laws and regulations, courts can issue harsher punishments based on the violations.
