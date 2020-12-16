The first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, is here. NYS is receiving our first delivery of 170,000 doses this week and the first New Yorkers have already begun to be vaccinated. Additional doses of the vaccine will follow later this month.

On December 10, the FDA's vaccine advisory panel voted to recommend that the FDA authorize the Pfizer vaccine. Following that, also on December 10, New York State's independent COVID-19 Clinical Advisory Task Force voted unanimously in approval of the FDA panel's decision. On December 11, the FDA formally authorized the Pfizer vaccine.

The first New Yorkers to receive the vaccine will be high-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff), nursing home residents, nursing home staff, followed by all long-term and congregate care residents and staff, EMS workers, other health care workers, coroners and medical examiners. Staff at every hospital will have access to the first vaccine allocation.

While the vaccination process is underway, all New Yorkers should wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid small and large gatherings.