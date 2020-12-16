IN NEED OF SAND, SURF, AND SUN? ESCAPE TO THE SEA PINES RESORT FOR A FUN-FILLED FAMILY VACATION

Extra Incentives Offered For Early Bookings

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s time to start planning your family’s 2021 vacation at The Sea Pines Resort. Sitting pretty at the southernmost tip of Hilton Head Island, the legendary Lowcountry destination features five miles of unspoiled beaches, 20 clay tennis courts, 14 miles of bike and walking trails, horseback riding, Eco-Adventures, water sports, and the 605-acre Sea Pines Forest Preserve filled with wildflowers, wetlands, and more than 130 species of birds.

Deadlines are approaching to take advantage of a robust package of inclusions for the resort’s popular Escape Vacation Package, including:

• No advance deposit required until 90 days prior to arrival

• Up to 15% off total weekly rates on select properties.

• Receive an additional $50 resort credit, for a total of $150, to redeem toward golf, dining and activities (when you book by December 31, 2020).

• An exclusive rate offer of $129 per night for a return stay at The Inn & Club at Harbour Town (when you book by January 31, 2021).

• Exclusive and convenient parking at the Sea Pines Beach Club.

The Escape Vacation Package includes:

• One free round at Heron Point for children 12 and younger with each paid adult. (One-time use for up to two children.)

• One free dolphin cruise for children 12 and younger with each paid adult. (One-time use for up to two children.)

• One complimentary family portrait session on the beach by the certified professionals at Memory Lane Portraits and medium-sized digital files with every portrait purchased. (Minimum purchase required).

• Your choice of one complimentary Eco-Adventure or activity for two people. This inclusion is based on the availability of activities at The Sea Pines Resort and Historic Honey Horn.

• Complimentary admission for two guests to the Harbour Town Lighthouse.

• Unlimited use of The Sea Pines Resort Fitness Center.

• Two hours of complimentary tennis per day at The Sea Pines Racquet Club.

• Complimentary wireless internet access in all accommodations.

The Escape Package inclusions apply to weekly stays from February 27, 2021, through September 3, 2021, and guests can choose from an array of accommodations, including 300 villas and 100 rental homes. To reserve this package online, visit Escape Vacation Package and enter the promotion code ESCAPE during your booking process, or call (866) 561-8802.

For more information about The Sea Pines Resort, visit www.seapines.com.