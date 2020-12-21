R3 Stem Cell Now Offering Procedure Financing Options for Both US and Canadian Patients

R3 Stem Cell is now offering regenerative procedure financing for both patients in the US as well as Canada.

Our goal with R3 International has always been to offer cost effective treatment in Mexico where finances don't get in the way. These financing options will allow more patients with the opportunity!” — R3 CEO David Greene, MD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell is now offering regenerative procedure financing for both patients in the US as well as Canada. The financing options allow patients to receive procedures either within the country they reside in, or with an international option.

Stem cell therapy with R3 International offers several locations in Mexico. The procedures start at just $2950 for thirty million stem cells, and for an extra $1000 patients receive fifty million cells. Patients may end up receiving 200 million stem cells depending on their diagnosis, with treatment potentially occurring several times per year.

Procedures occur in Tijuana, Cancun or Mexicali and are offered for such conditions as autism, Lyme, arthritis, diabetes, neuropathy, spinal cord injury, failed back surgery, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, MS, ALS, COPD, Kidney failure, liver disease and much more. Treatments are individualized for patients and may occur through injection, IV, intrathecal, intramuscular, nebulizer, intralymphatic or a combination depending on the patient's condition.

While the stem cell treatment in Mexico is very cost effective for patients, financing may be necessary and the terms are excellent. In Canada, the financing is with Medicard, who has been offering financing for 25 years in the country. There is no application fee involved, and terms range from 6 months up to 6 years. The funds are sent to the patient, who can then receive the treatment in Mexico since stem cell procedures in Canada are not currently allowed.

The financing for Americans is offered through Lendvious, with the application resulting in quite a few offers being quickly received. This is stellar, as patients then have a considerable choice. The funds are also sent to the patient, who can then receive the umbilical cord stem cell therapy in Mexico.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "Our goal with R3 Stem Cell International has always been to offer cost effective, quality treatment in Mexico where finances don't get in the way. Setting up these financing options will allow more patients with the opportunity to receive the stem cell procedures that are often life changing!"

The financing links are available on the R3 website at r3stemcell.com for each country. Additional information is also available by calling +1 (888) 988-0515 and to schedule free consultations to discuss stem cell treatment.

