Buckfield Junior Senior High School Teacher Takes on Morning Announcements to Stay Connected with Students

With many schools offering various learning modes through the COVID-19 pandemic, educators and staff alike are going above and beyond to stay connected with their students, both to keep them engaged in learning and to support their wellbeing.

Buckfield Junior Senior High School Teacher Annette Caldwell has been providing morning announcements and news to her school community recently, including the weather and some tips and tricks for staying on track while learning remotely.

While the school was providing learning in a hybrid model, the morning announcements were created by students, with direction and guidance from Annette. More recently, the school has transitioned to a fully remote learning model and Annette has taken on doing the announcements completely. She makes a point to do one everyday for students.

Check out a recent announcement created by Annette in the embedded video below.

“So many of our staff across RSU 10 are going above and beyond,” said RSU 10 Superintendent Deborah Alden.

Lets all take a moment to appreciate and thank our schools, educators, administrators, and staff members for everything they are doing to keep students engaged and learning during this difficult and exhausting time.

Information for this story was provided by RSU 10 as part of the Maine Schools Sharing Success Campaign. To submit a story or an idea email it to Rachel at rachel.paling@maine.gov.