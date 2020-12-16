Stonehill CEO Nominated for International Design Award

Stonehill is proud to announce that their Founder and CEO, Doug Pace, has been nominated for the Johnson Design Leader of the Year award for 2021.

TAMPA, FL, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is proud to announce that their Founder and CEO, Doug Pace, has been nominated for the Johnson Design Leader of the Year award for 2021. The Design Leader of the Year awards acknowledge exceptional cases of design-led evolution. The awards are rewarded to gifted individuals who use human-centered design to transform how businesses operate. Nominees are judged on implementation of innovative projects and how they improved user experience and transformed existing situations.

The Design Leader of the Year awards are part of the annual Change by Design Conference hosted by Johnson. Change by Design Conference is an unmissable event for design and innovation experts. Companies from around the world come to this conference to discover how to stimulate creativity and innovate differently by transforming working methods through design. It is widely regarded as the “Davos of Creativity.”

The winners of the Design Leader of the Year awards will be announced onsite at the Change by Design Conference from February 1-3, 2021 in Paris, France.

Doug Pace is a transformative leader and an advocate for blending human-centric design, strategic storytelling, and data science to drive growth for service driven companies. As CEO of Stonehill he leads the vision of the firm and enjoys working directly with its portfolio of clients. Doug leverages Design Thinking as his primary methodology allowing for the creation of practical, innovative, and cost-effective solutions. Under Doug’s leadership, Stonehill has received numerous awards including the Emerging Business of the Year Award presented by the United States Chamber of Commerce.

“It is an incredible opportunity to be nominated for this international recognition” said Doug Pace, President and CEO of Stonehill. “Stonehill has been working hard to change the future of work for our clients during this disruptive year and it’s an honor to be recognized.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.

About Johnson:

Johnson offers a relevant new framework that merges collective intelligence and a collaborative approach in order to promote and share new experiences between decision-makers. With an innovative approach, Johnson provides you with methods and resources to improve the efficiency of your business processes. Use Co-creation to increase participant interest and feedback while building loyalty, making it their trademark. To learn more, visit https://innovationjohnson.com/

