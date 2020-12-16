ElectroNeek, Y Combinator-backed Robotic Process Automation Vendor, named Market Leader in G2’s Market Momentum Report
G2 also awarded ElectroNeek with Easiest to Use, Fastest Implementation, Easiest Admin, Best Support, and other titles.SAN FRANCISCO, LOS ANGELES, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s G2’s Market Momentum Grid report positioned ElectroNeek as a leader in the RPA category, along with UiPath and Automation Anywhere. G2 also awarded ElectroNeek with Easiest to Use, Fastest Implementation, Easiest Admin, and Best Support titles.
In late 2019 ElectroNeek, a Y Combinator-backed RPA vendor already appeared in the G2 Grid report where it was named the easiest-to-use RPA based on the customer satisfaction scoring.
G2 Market Momentum Grid is a globally recognized report based on customer reviews and data collected from online sources and social networks. G2 technology experts apply a specific methodology to the data and consider the customer real-time satisfaction and company market presence scores.
Earlier this year Everest Group named ElectroNeek the youngest company and Top Aspirant in its RPA PEAK matrix.
On top of all that, in 2020 ElectroNeek beat all other RPA platforms, including UiPath and Automation Anywhere, in the RPA challenge, and set a world record on speed and accuracy of completion both with a native RPA approach and a more sophisticated one used by professional developers. The challenge results stand as another proof that ElectroNeek is the top performer among all RPA platforms to date.
About
ElectroNeek Robotics was founded in 2018 in New York by a team of RPA implementation veterans and within 2 years became globally recognized for its ease of use, developer’s UX, and business model. ElectroNeek is part of Y Combinator, Plug and Play and established technology and go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle, and Nvidia.
The key products of ElectroNeek are Studio Pro, an Integrated Development Environment that allows building a limitless amount of automated workflows with no constraints to machines and servers and free bot licenses to run, and Orchestrator, a Control Room to manage all RPA bots and connect them with web/SaaS automation services like Zapier to amplify productivity gains.
The vendor has more than 200 clients in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Israel, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Australia, and New Zealand. Its largest clients include Electrolux, BDO, and Epiroc.
