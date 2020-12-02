ElectroNeek, Y Combinator-Backed Robotic Process Automation Vendor, is the Youngest Company in 2020 Everest PEAK Matrix

The company has been named a top Aspirant on the Global RPA market. ElectroNeek is the youngest company on the list of top vendors.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everest Group has included ElectroNeek into its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) – Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK MatrixAssessment.ElectroNeek is a global Robotic Process Automation vendor whose technology allows bots to run without a license in any environment, increasing the scalability of RPA initiatives and significantly driving down RPA implementation costs.Earlier in 2020 it won multiple G2 and Capterra awards for its UX and the ease-of-use and appeared in the research by Gartner and Forrester.ElectroNeek is a new addition to the top global RPA vendor list. The research by Everest Group, the number one BPO research firm in the world, is an observation of the impacts of RPA tools on business processes improvements: cost reduction, increased workforce productivity, and enhanced operational efficiency. The Everest Group PEAK has been recognized as a leading industry benchmark of RPA vendor market impact, vision, and capabilities.AboutElectroNeek Robotics was founded in 2018 in New York by a team of RPA implementation veterans and within 2 years became globally recognized for its ease of use, developer’s UX, and business model. ElectroNeek is part of Y Combinator, Plug and Play and established technology and go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle, and Nvidia.The key products of ElectroNeek are Studio Pro , an Integrated Development Environment that allows building a limitless amount of automated workflows with no constraints to machines and servers and free bot licenses to run, and Orchestrator , a Control Room to manage all RPA bots and connect them with web/SaaS automation services like Zapier to amplify productivity gains.ElectroNeek has more than 200 clients in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Israel, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Australia, and New Zealand. Its largest clients include Electrolux, BDO, and Epiroc.ElectroNeek with its one-of-a-kind licensing model has been already dubbed the global RPA market disruptor. Early recognition by Everest Group is yet another proof of the vendor's disruptive vision and approach.