TensorIoT Announces Support for AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN
New capability available with Asset Tracking Reference Kit and Smart Building Reference Kit
By providing support for AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN in all of its AWS IoT Core Qualified reference kits, TensorIoT is helping customers rapidly create new IoT solutions”IRVINE, CALIF., UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TensorIoT, a member of the LoRa Alliance® and an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner focused on IoT, ML, and AI, today announced its support for AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN. The company’s first products to include support for this new AWS service will be TensorIoT Asset Tracking Reference Kit and TensorIoT Smart Building Reference Kit, which are available now.
“Leading companies relying on industrial IoT technology to solve key business problems are looking for easy-to-use products that simplify deployment without sacrificing capability,” explained John Traynor, vice-president and general manager of products and solutions at TensorIoT. He continued, “Now AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN makes it even easier for customers to get started with applications such as reliably tracking the location of mobile equipment or using building occupancy and other sensor data to improve safety and well-being.”
“By providing support for AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN in all of its AWS IoT Core Qualified reference kits, TensorIoT is helping customers rapidly create new IoT solutions,” said Dirk Didascalou, vice president, AWS IoT, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to be working with TensorIoT to accelerate our customers’ adoption of IoT and LoRaWAN by providing AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN and the cloud infrastructure to make it possible.”
TensorIoT Smart Building Reference Kit and TensorIoT Asset Tracking Reference Kit are both AWS IoT Core Qualified products. Businesses as diverse as property managers and co-working space providers, construction and mobile equipment leasing companies, and fleet management and logistics corporations can use the kits to explore how to use LoRaWAN® networks and sensors to create various industrial IoT and Industry 4.0 applications.
Each kit includes ready-to-use sensors, gateway hardware, and a pre-deployed cloud dashboard running on AWS. Companies are also able to develop their own unique cloud applications and add additional gateways and sensors to build full production systems that can be deployed globally on LoRaWAN networks. The kits, which can be found in the AWS Partner Device Catalog, are available directly from TensorIoT and distributors in North America and Europe.
About TensorIoT, Inc.
TensorIoT is an Advanced Consulting Partner with the AWS Partner Network (APN) with competencies in IoT, Machine Learning, Industrial IoT and Retail. The company also has multiple AWS IoT Service delivery credentials. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in California, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Washington state, the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With our deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, our team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals. More information is available at https://www.tenoriot.com/.
