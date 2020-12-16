Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020-12-16 08:49:38.003 Jonesburg Woman Wins $50,000 Missouri Lottery Scratchers Prize

Donna Reed of Jonesburg recently scratched her way to a $50,000 prize after she played the “Max-A-Million” Scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery. Reed won the first of five $50,000 prizes the game has to offer.

Reed purchased the winning ticket at FastLane, 512 1st St., in Jonesburg. 

Max-A-Million is a $10 Scratchers ticket with over 15 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $1 million. 

In FY20, players in Montgomery County won more than $1.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $190,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $189,000 went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

