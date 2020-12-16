Interstate 80 Eastbound Closed in Mercer County

​Interstate 80 eastbound is closed in Mercer County from Exit 4A (Interstate 376 eastbound, New Castle) to Exit 15 (Route 19, Mercer) due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

A speed restriction of 45 miles per hour is also in place in the entire length of the Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania. Commercial vehicles should use the right lane only.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

