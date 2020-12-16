Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cpl. Aaron Post named Outstanding Missouri Conservation Agent

Kansas City, Mo. – Cpl. Aaron Post of Platte County was recently named as Missouri’s Outstanding Conservation Agent for 2021 for his accomplishments and service to his community and conservation. A committee from MDC’s Protection Branch selected Post as outstanding agent. Cpl. Chris Ely of Texas County was runner up. Post was also selected as MDC’s Kansas City Region Agent of the Year.

“Along with each of the regional outstanding agents, Aaron and Chris exemplified what true community policing looks like in the resource law enforcement profession,” said Randy Doman, MDC Protection Branch chief. “They provided great cases, community engagement, public safety, problem solving, outreach, and excellence in leadership and attitude.”

Post’s achievements noted by the committee included providing swift water rescue training for others, successful cases made against wildlife violators, education and outreach efforts in the community, and cooperation in team efforts such as group patrols. The committee noted his efforts over several years on a difficult case involving a taxidermist, which included helping families regain possession of wildlife they had submitted for taxidermy.

“It is very humbling when I think about all the hard work agents have done around the state over the past year,” Post said. “To be considered for the Kansas City Region Conservation Agent of the Year, let alone the statewide Conservation Agent of the Year, is an honor and I am grateful for the recognition.”

Post grew up in Minnesota. After high school, he served four years active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps. He then obtained a B.S. degree in ecology and field biology from Saint Cloud State University, with a minor in criminal justice. After a stint in horticulture and landscaping at the Kansas City Zoo, he joined MDC in 2006.

For more information about MDC conservation agents and protecting Missouri’s valued fish and wildlife, visit http://mdc.mo.gov.

