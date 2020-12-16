JMG Announces Student Logo Awards; Highlights Exceptional Student Achievement

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that Paris Gibson Education Center in Great Falls is the winner of the Jobs for Montana’s Graduates (JMG) annual student logo contest.

“We’d love to highlight the hard work our JMG students are doing. Despite obstacles caused by the ongoing pandemic, JMG students stay focused on acquiring the skills and knowledge needed to pursue further education or begin a career ,” JMG Director Erica Swanson said. “Paris Gibson’s logo represents what JMG can offer to Montana students.”

Paris Gibson will receive the award at a virtual event this afternoon. Each year, JMG chapters submit student logos, which depict and exemplify what JMG means to them and what the program represents. A panel of three volunteer judges with diverse backgrounds in graphic arts and design scored the logo submissions and selected the winner. Thompson Falls High School and Glasgow High School were the runners-up.

Also announced were the winners of the JMG 2020 Student Essay Competition. The essay competition gives 11 th and 12th-grade students an opportunity to showcase how JMG benefits their personal and career goals.

Essay competition winners for 2020 include:

Ariah Erny – Hot Springs High School

Emma Wall – Glasgow High School

Josh Hammerly – Scobey High School

Kiaunna Cislo – Paris Gibson Education Center

Student winners of the essay competition traditionally travel to Washington D.C. for the National Student Leadership Academy (NSLA). This year’s NSLA will be held virtually, providing participants an opportunity to connect and network with peers from other states. DLI and JMG recognize these four essay winners for their achievements. Winners were presented with their awards during a series of virtual events at each school yesterday and today.

JMG, administered by the Montana Department of Labor & Industry, is a state chapter of Jobs for America’s Graduates, a national organization dedicated to improving outcomes among students with serious hurdles to graduating or employment. The program received its fourteenth “5-of-5” award earlier this year, the highest recognition presented to state chapters by JAG, honoring states who achieve or surpass a series of graduation rate, job placement and positive outcome standards.

About Jobs for Montana’s Graduates

Jobs for Montana’s Graduates provides students an opportunity to practice decision-making, critical thinking, and leadership skills; while learning the essential professional skills needed for career readiness to gain employment in Montana’s workforce. The program started as a JAG chapter 30 years ago to serve middle and high school students.

JMG encourages Montana students to stay in school, graduate, and successfully transition from school to the workforce, college, apprenticeships, or military service. The program has positively affected over 22,000 students across Montana and currently serves approximately 1,100 youth across 50 educational facilities. To learn more about JMG, visit jmg.mt.gov.