Game and Fish Commission moves forward on Cody office project

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met today through teleconference for a brief December meeting.

The Commission approved payment of $209,755 to Plan One Architects for completed architectural work for the new Cody Regional Office. This expenditure was previously budgeted for by the Commission. The Department presented a brief overview of the bids received for construction of the Cody office — five in total. A Wyoming company, BHI Construction, Inc., of Rock Springs, submitted the lowest bid at a total of $8.8 million. The Commission will assist the Department with evaluating bids and will announce a final decision in their January meeting.

“We will still be ontrack with our goal of breaking ground in May with a January selection,” said Director Brian Nesvik.

The Commission approved revisions to Chapter 1, Regulation Governing Access to Records. These changes follow the 2020 Budget Session where the Wyoming Legislature passed and the Governor signed House Enrolled Act No. 48 requiring the Commission to promulgate rules limiting release of personally identifiable information and geographic information related to the legal taking of wildlife.

Additionally the Commission approved revisions to the associated Commission Policy VI A, Public Records. This takes into account the changes to Chapter 1.

The next Commission meeting is planned for Jan. 28-29, 2021 in Cheyenne.

