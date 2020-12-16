Join ZoomGov Meeting
https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1605701173?pwd=TDcwRkQxSWliWXNUa3FvbU9wUjV0Zz09
Meeting ID: 160 570 1173
Passcode: Housing
One tap mobile
+16692545252,,1605701173#,,,,,,0#,,3532816# US (San Jose)
+16468287666,,1605701173#,,,,,,0#,,3532816# US (New York)
Dial by your location
+1 669 254 5252 US (San Jose)
+1 646 828 7666 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 160 570 1173
Passcode: 3532816
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.