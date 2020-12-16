Tech + Staffing Industry Veterans Join Up to Revolutionize Temp Staffing Space

Shiftfillers, a light industrial staffing platform, launched this week.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempBuddy founder Roderick Smyth, former Uber Works Head of Expansion Janeesa Hollingshead, and staffing industry veteran Drew Golin announced the launch of their latest venture, Shiftfillers. Shiftfillers is a tech-powered staffing platform focused on disrupting the traditional temporary staffing industry for the light industrial worker.

The light industrial staffing market is fragmented and underserved. Shiftfillers’ innovative platform enables workers to sign up, complete screenings and paperwork, and manage shifts as W2 employees through a smartphone app; likewise, it automates the process of receiving, filling, and managing shift requests directly from businesses and managed service providers (MSPs) via a business app or VMS-- a unique process dubbed, “the boomerang.” Additionally, Shiftfillers offers value-added services such as same-day pay and fully digitized, customizable training programs to increase safety and compliance while providing career development opportunities for workers.

Their founding team boasts executives from well-known players in both tech and staffing, such as Jeremy Nunn (former senior director of operations at PeopleScout) and Dan Mastropolo (former area vice president at Randstad General Staffing). They’ve also stacked their bench of advisors with the likes of Shane Gray (ClinchTalent founding team) and Marc Snyderman (owner of Snyderman Law Group). Since coming together in Q3 2020, this all-star group has already managed to develop strong customer relationships with major light industrial companies and MSPs.

“Our technology takes the admin out of service and puts the service back in relationships,” Shiftfillers President and CTO, Roderick Smyth shared. “We’re revolutionizing temporary staffing through technology and automation in the right places to turn staffing into a pleasant, transparent, and quick function -- with a massive focus on safety and flexibility for workers, as well.”

About Shiftfillers: Shiftfillers is a light industrial-focused, tech-powered staffing agency capable of servicing warehouses and distribution centers anywhere in the US. Founded in 2020, Shiftfillers leverages proprietary technology to source, assess, and match workers with open roles to lower time to fill, increase fill rates, and provide a seamless, positive staffing experience for both workers and businesses.