Nucleus195, announces strategic partnership with next generation FX risk management company Deaglo
The Amazon of investment research continues to bring new products and information to its client base.
Nucleus195 has seen the immense value that our services have brought to their global clients ...”STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nucleus195 today announced its partnership with Deaglo, a cross-border advisory firm providing the next generation of FX risk management and execution for fund managers, institutional investors, multinational corporations, and HNWIs.
— Ashley Groves - Deaglo founder
“Since Nucleus195 launched over two years ago our client base has reached countries from Australia to Zimbabwe, resulting in hundreds of cross-border transactions,” said Scott Duxbury, Nucleus195 Co-Founder. “The Deaglo team has been instrumental in us managing the FX risk exposed by these transactions effectively and has also played an integral part in our client's cross-border transactions.”
"I have known the Nucleus195 team for many years and when I started Deaglo in 2019 I knew that they would be an ideal partner,” said Ashley Groves, Deaglo Founder. “Nucleus195 has seen the immense value that our services have brought to their global clients and their research platform lets us inform investors of what is happening in the currency markets and how best to minimize their risk.”
Mehdi Sunderji, Nucleus195 Co-Founder, added: “Nucleus195 continues to provide all of our clients with access to leading technology, videos, and investment research every day with more than 100 providers on the platform and we are growing every day. The research industry continues to consolidate and Nucleus195 has provided a centralized marketplace for research providers and consumers to meet. Partnerships like this with Deaglo provides our clients with more tools to help them with their investing and day to day business.”
###
About Nucleus195
Nucleus195 provides a single access point to the best and most valuable investment ideas, analysis, and market intelligence from broker-dealers, independent research houses, and research boutiques around the globe. There’s no better platform for gaining knowledge, information, and unique insights for making investment decisions. For all participants, Nucleus195 delivers a fair, efficient, consumption-based, and fully transparent environment for the buying and selling of investment research. Successful investing is not easy but finding the investment research you need should be. For more information, please visit www.nucleus195.com.
About Deaglo
Deaglo, a cross-border advisory firm that provides FX execution and risk management solutions to institutional investors, investment managers, multinational corporations, and private clients. Visit us at www.deaglo.com.
Scott Duxbury
Nucleus195 LLC
+1 203-520-7365
email us here