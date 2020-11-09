Back9 Masters golf blog goes virtual using OpenExchange technology

Virtual events, finance technology and golf commentary come together

After seeing what Nucleus195 and OpenExchange have been doing with their video coverage, they are great partners to convert this years’ blog into a virtual event.”
— Raymond Floyd Jr - Back9blog
STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nucleus195 today announced that through its sponsorship of the Back9blog they will be converting its blog coverage of the 2020 Masters into a virtual event over 4 nights. They will be using OpenExchange’s industry-leading virtual conference technology with the event being hosted live on OETV and recordings available there and at Back9blog’s website.

“I wanted to change it up a little this year and after seeing what Nucleus195 and OpenExchange have been doing with their video coverage, they are great partners to convert this years’ blog into a virtual event,” said Raymond Floyd Jr., Back9blog founder, and owner. “We are going to bring this to you in a series of live videos on OETV, starting on Wednesday at 6 pm EST where we will delve into pairings, picks, what I am hearing, live guests, and a lot more.”

“The feedback we had from our US Open interview was overwhelmingly positive,” said Scott Duxbury, Nucleus195 co-founder. “So many viewers wanted more and with an event as prestigious as the Masters we want to give people as much insight as possible like we are doing with investment research. I have never been to the Masters but Ray’s perspectives make you feel like you have been there as much as he has and there aren’t many people who have been to Augusta as much as he has.”

Mark Loehr, OpenExchange Founder, added: “We have worked with Nucleus195 since they started as a company and they have always been forward-thinking, like ourselves, and we are proud to be working with them on events like these.”

All live broadcasts can be seen at https://oetv.videoshowcase.net/

The scheduled times for the broadcasts are as follows:

Wednesday 11th November 6 pm EST
Thursday 12th November 6 pm EST
Friday 13th November 6 pm EST
Saturday 14th November 6 pm EST

About Nucleus195
Nucleus195 provides a single access point to the best and most valuable investment ideas and market intelligence from broker-dealers, independent research houses, and research boutiques around the globe. There’s no better platform for gaining knowledge, information, and unique insights for making investment decisions. For all participants, Nucleus195 delivers a fair, efficient, consumption-based, and fully transparent environment for the buying and selling of investment research. Successful investing is not easy but finding the investment research you need should be. For more information, please visit www.nucleus195.com.

About OpenExchange
Based in Boston, New York, London, and Hong Kong, OpenExchange video-enables the vital daily communications of the financial services and professional investment industry and its clients with advanced one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many video technologies, tools, and services. Anchored by its experience in connecting more than 50,000 video endpoints in the professional investment community and more than 400,000 registered users to its video platform, the OpenExchange Network bridges the worlds of real-time videoconferencing, video live-streaming, and searchable on-demand video archives and showcases, making it easy to connect, create, disseminate, and discover information critical to investment and business decisions.
Contact:
Michael Kolowich, OpenExchange
michael@openexc.com
(617) 874-1926

About Back9Blog
For those who have never been to The Masters — or even if you have — the goal of Ray’s blog is to paint a vivid picture, from a unique perspective, of the greatest event on the planet. The logistics, forward planning, and resources that go into putting on this tournament are unmatched. It would be impossible to describe every detail…but let’s just say that Augusta National gives the patrons, the players, and the viewers at home, the experience of a lifetime — and they do it every year. Everything is carefully orchestrated toward the ultimate crescendo when one of the players dons the most famous garment in sports.
www.rayjrback9blog.com

Scott Duxbury
Nucleus195
+1 203-520-7365
scott.duxbury@nucleus195.com
