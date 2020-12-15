Gazprom Neft commissions a new heliport in the Arctic

Gazprom Neft has commissioned its new “Arctic” heliport at its Varandey shift camp, with the first flight having already transported 16 shift workers to the Prirazlomnaya platform in the Barents Sea.

The most cutting-edge solutions for arranging flights under the harsh conditions of the Arctic have been deployed in building the heliport, which is equipped with a landing strip, apron, passenger service area complete with air-traffic control tower, and facilities-support buildings. The heliport is equipped with the latest radio and meteorological equipment, navigation and lighting systems.

Up to 26 flights will leave for the Prirazlomnaya rig from the Arctic heliport every month. Total throughput at the airport is expected to hit 10,000 people per year once maximum traffic-handling capacity is reached.

Design and construction of the airport was started in 2015, with about 50,000 tonnes of construction materials being delivered to Varandey in the space of five years — freight being delivered by sea during the summer from the port of Archangelsk, and over winter ice roads during the cold season. All buildings at the Arctic heliport have been built 2.5 metres above ground-level to protect natural permafrost soils and to protect the area from sea flooding. The complex is equipped with standalone essential infrastructure, including its own boiler room, diesel power plant, transformer substation, water-supply and sanitation systems, and a sewage treatment facility.

Crews are transported to the Prirazlomnaya rig in modernised Mi-8 AMT helicopters from Gazpromavia. Transport and logistics strategy at Prirazlomnaya involves several such vehicles, specially equipped — in line with stringent safety regulations — for flights over water. Every helicopter is equipped with emergency light strips, push-out windows and two 25-person life rafts. The flight time from Varandey to the Prirazlomnaya rig is typically around 40 minutes.

“The “Arctic” heliport is one of the most high-tech, best-equipped heliports in the Arctic Circle. The successful launch of this heliport is the result of highly coordinated and good-quality work on the part of the company’s various divisions and service departments in St Petersburg and Varandey. The heliport going into operation will make transporting personnel to the rig more reliable, as well as improving sustainability in logistics on the Prirazlomnoye project — and, going forward, on other projects in Gazprom Neft’s offshore portfolio in the Barents Sea.” Igor Rustamov Director General, Gazprom Neft Shelf