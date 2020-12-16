Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Regular Use of Chlorpyrifos Prohibited After Dec. 31

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers and pesticide applicators that regular use of chlorpyrifos products will be prohibited after Dec. 31, 2020. This deadline is in accordance with regulations adopted by the department on June 15, 2020, (COMAR 15.05.01.02).

“Earlier this year, I directed MDA to develop and adopt regulations that would phase out the general use of chlorpyrifos products by 2021,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “This decision was based on input from agricultural leaders, environmental advocates, and farmers. These regulations were developed in a way that addresses the interests of all parties while preserving the established regulatory authority for pesticide use.”

Upon adoption, the regulations prohibited aerial application of chlorpyrifos products and established that regular use of these products would be prohibited after Dec. 31, 2020. Chlorpyrifos products may be used to treat fruit trees and snap pea seeds until June 30, 2021. 

After these deadlines, applicators may request a limited use authorization to be reviewed by the secretary of agriculture. These requests may be granted on a case-by-case basis if the secretary determines that there are no effective alternatives for the requested use. These exemptions may not extend beyond Dec. 31, 2021.

For more information on pesticide regulation in Maryland, please visit the program’s website. More information on chlorpyrifos is available on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s website

# # #

