Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,235 in the last 365 days.

Update – Teacher Shortage Areas

The U.S. DOE annually designates teacher shortage areas for purposes of deferment of loan repayments or reductions of teaching obligation.  On November 30, 2020 the Department of Education requested input regarding designated teacher shortage areas for federal reporting.   The Department would like to thank all those who submitted information related to teacher shortage and, because of public input, have added a number of teaching endorsements to the US DOE proposal.  The Maine DOE will be proposing the following as K-12 teacher shortage areas for the 2021-2022 school year:

  • Early Elementary (K-3)
  • Early Childhood (Pre-K)
  • Teacher of Students with Disabilities
  • Teacher – Severe Impaired
  • Blind/Visually Impaired
  • Deaf/Hearing Impaired
  • English/Language Arts
  • Social Studies
  • French
  • Spanish
  • Health
  • English – Second Language
  • Mathematics
  • Physical Education
  • Adapted Physical Education
  • Physical Science
  • Industrial Arts / Technology
  • Visual Arts
  • Gifted/Talented
  • CTE (Firefighter/EMT, Automotive Mechanics, Truck, Automotive Body Repair, Diesel Engine Mechanic, Carpentry, Marine Maintenance, Electrician, Computer Info Services, Machine Toll Oper/Shop, Weld Braze Solder, Building Maintenance, Plumbing, Agricultural Prod. Gen, Allied Health, Nursing Asst., Law Enforcement, Forestry Prod & Proc., Food Production Manager, Child Care/Guidance, Business Admin/Manager)

The Maine Department of Education received additional input regarding specialist and administrator certificates.  However, the Department has already exceeded the allowable federal shortage percentage and is providing additional documentation in our proposal to obtain as many teacher shortage endorsements as possible.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Update – Teacher Shortage Areas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.