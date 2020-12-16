Update – Teacher Shortage Areas

The U.S. DOE annually designates teacher shortage areas for purposes of deferment of loan repayments or reductions of teaching obligation. On November 30, 2020 the Department of Education requested input regarding designated teacher shortage areas for federal reporting. The Department would like to thank all those who submitted information related to teacher shortage and, because of public input, have added a number of teaching endorsements to the US DOE proposal. The Maine DOE will be proposing the following as K-12 teacher shortage areas for the 2021-2022 school year:

Early Elementary (K-3)

Early Childhood (Pre-K)

Teacher of Students with Disabilities

Teacher – Severe Impaired

Blind/Visually Impaired

Deaf/Hearing Impaired

English/Language Arts

Social Studies

French

Spanish

Health

English – Second Language

Mathematics

Physical Education

Adapted Physical Education

Physical Science

Industrial Arts / Technology

Visual Arts

Gifted/Talented

CTE (Firefighter/EMT, Automotive Mechanics, Truck, Automotive Body Repair, Diesel Engine Mechanic, Carpentry, Marine Maintenance, Electrician, Computer Info Services, Machine Toll Oper/Shop, Weld Braze Solder, Building Maintenance, Plumbing, Agricultural Prod. Gen, Allied Health, Nursing Asst., Law Enforcement, Forestry Prod & Proc., Food Production Manager, Child Care/Guidance, Business Admin/Manager)

The Maine Department of Education received additional input regarding specialist and administrator certificates. However, the Department has already exceeded the allowable federal shortage percentage and is providing additional documentation in our proposal to obtain as many teacher shortage endorsements as possible.