Edge-on-Hudson Wins Silver Award for Community of the Year
We’re honored to be recognized for the Multifamily Community of the Year Award among so many remarkable communities nationwide.”SLEEPY HOLLOW, NEW YORK, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge-on-Hudson earned extraordinary national recognition in December, as the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) honored the development with the prized Silver Award for Multifamily Community of the Year. In fact, Edge-on-Hudson, a new mixed-use, transit-oriented development rising along the waterfront in Sleepy Hollow, NY, swept a series of five Silver Awards from among nearly 1,000 entries at The Nationals℠. The Nationals are the largest and most prestigious awards in North America for communities and for design, sales, and marketing professionals, setting the benchmark for industry innovation. Edge-on-Hudson’s four additional Silver Awards included Best Multifamily Model Home (The Carroll by Toll Brothers), and three marketing related awards including Best Logo Design, Best Lifestyle Brochure for a Community, and Best Video (Long Format).
— David Soyka, Senior Vice President, SunCal
David Soyka, Senior Vice President, SunCal, commented, “We’re honored to be recognized for the Multifamily Community of the Year Award among so many remarkable communities nationwide. It’s really a testament to the world-class team that has come together at Edge-on-Hudson, and also to the incomparable setting along the Hudson River that our residents enjoy.”
Edge-on-Hudson’s walkable districts, vibrant amenities, bustling waterfront promenade, leafy parks and scenic trails are proving to be a popular draw for a wide audience including NYC urbanites looking for new options. Luxury apartments, condominiums and walk-up townhomes—some with rooftop terraces, offer contemporary style and an urban vibe. Views range from the city lights of Manhattan and the iconic Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to the south, to the scenic cliffs of the Palisades to the north.
Every home at Edge-on-Hudson will put residents steps from the shoreline for direct access to Hudson River adventure and a short walk from two Metro-North train stations, Tarrytown and Philipse Manor, for an easy commute of 37 minutes to Grand Central Terminal. Live performances, dining and shopping are close by in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow.
2020 included a series of milestones for Edge-on-Hudson, as the first residents moved into townhomes by Toll Brothers, construction began on apartments from Hines and Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the first retail signing at the development was completed (DeCicco & Sons Market) and plans were approved for the new waterfront park.
Edge-on-Hudson is led by master developers SunCal, PCD Capital and lead development consultant Biddle Real Estate Ventures. Home and apartment builders include Toll Brothers, Toll Brothers Apartment Living, and Hines. Hart Howerton leads master plan architecture, and Nelson Byrd Woltz is providing landscape design. Advertising and marketing services are provided by IntercommunicationsInc, with 3D model and digital design by Focus360. Public relations services are provided by HudsonPR. More information, and the award-winning video, is available at: www.edgeonhudson.com.
About Edge-on-Hudson
Edge-on-Hudson is a mixed-use, transit-oriented community set on nearly 70 acres along the Hudson River waterfront in Sleepy Hollow, NY. One of the most sought-after new developments in the Metro-New York area, Edge-on-Hudson is located just 25 miles north of Manhattan, within walking distance between two Metro-North train stations (Tarrytown and Philipse Manor), affording express access to Grand Central Terminal in just 37 minutes. Irvine, California-based SunCal and New Providence, New Jersey-based Diversified Realty Advisors (through its parent company, PCD Capital) are master developers, with Biddle Real Estate Ventures as lead consultant. Edge-on-Hudson is set to include 1,177 units of housing; a 140-room boutique hotel; 135,000 square feet of retail space and 35,000 square feet of office space, in addition to more than 16 acres of parkland, restoring access to the waterfront in Sleepy Hollow. More information is available at: www.edgeonhudson.com.
