Social Security Disability Lawyers Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JACKSONVILLE SSI CLAIMS LAWYER

The Social Security and Supplemental Security Income Disability programs are the largest of several Federal programs that provide assistance to people with physical and/or mental disabilities. Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) pays benefits to you and certain members of your family if you have worked long enough and paid Social Security taxes. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) pays benefits solely based on financial need.

Initial claims for these benefits are often denied by the Social Security Administration (SSA) due to paperwork errors or insufficient medical evidence verifying a disability. There are a number of levels to the appeals system that leaves most people overwhelmed and frustrated. RITE law can assist you with this lengthy and tedious process. There are no upfront fees, and we are paid only if a benefit is recovered on your behalf.

JACKSONVILLE SSDI CLAIMS ATTORNEY

If you’re unable to work due to a disability and need assistance in qualifying for or appealing denied Social Security Disability benefits, please contact the Law Offices of RITE law today for your Free Case Evaluation.

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY BENEFITS LAWYER IN JACKSONVILLE

Without help from the RITE team, trying to make Social Security benefits claims can lead to a lot of frustration and time and money lost. When you turn to our firm, we spring into action, making sure every detail of your claim is addressed. We answer any questions you have and stand in your corner to give you the best opportunity to receive all the benefits you deserve. If you’re seeking Social Security Disability Income (SSDI) and/or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) don’t settle for denial or a system that won’t give you answers. Turn to us and give yourself the best shot at the result you’re seeking.

Source: https://www.rite4justice.com/jacksonville-social-security-disability-attorney/