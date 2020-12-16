LoginRadius Announces Support for FIDO2 Authentication Standard
Global CIAM leader in favor of reducing consumer reliance on passwords and improve digital security
Our support for FIDO2 will alleviate consumers' concern around safety and simplicity during web and mobile app authentication”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, the industry-leading consumer identity and access management (CIAM) platform, announces its support for the FIDO2 authentication standard. FIDO2 (Fast Identity Online) is a set of specifications put forth by the FIDO Alliance, an open industry association focused on developing and promoting low-friction authentication standards.
— Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius
Developers can add additional security layers to their authentication flows. Given the ability to move beyond passwords, consumers can now easily verify themselves across multiple channels via single-factor, two-factor, or multi-factor authentication.
With LoginRadius' configurable support for FIDO2, developers can:
Offer resistance to attack vectors like phishing, account takeover, and other common attacks.
Provide a unified hardware key for all services.
Provide progressive step-up authentication experiences to consumers.
"We are moving away from the age of password dependency and into a more pervasive, phish-proof means of authentication. Our support for FIDO2 will alleviate consumers' concern around safety and simplicity during web and mobile app authentication," says Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius.
“As we join this transformative movement in the authentication technology, we are happy that we have reinforced our commitment to offering stronger security and frictionless consumer experiences to our customers" he adds.
You can learn more about the LoginRadius FIDO2 support in our FIDO2 Datasheet.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers developers to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides world-class security for consumers during login, registration, password setup, and any other data touchpoints. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products, including MFA, RBA, and Advanced Password Policies. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
