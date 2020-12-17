Francis Sikora Joins The Property Block
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Property Block is proud to announce that Francis Sikora has joined the company as head of Planning & Land Acquisition.
Francis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role after being involved in the property development sector for over 40 years.
In the 1980s Francis introduced the first timber frame housing construction system to a Housing Association while working with the Homes & Community Agency to develop modern methods of construction. This model later became the industry standard for all social housing.
Francis is an expert in identifying suitable sites for development, securing those sites for purchase, guiding the planning process, and managing the Design Team.
Director Alexander Hagan said, "This is a massive coup for The Property Block and will aid the company in going from strength to strength in its mission to create affordable housing while saving the green belt."
