Kovair Advances Secure Coding Practices with Veracode Integration to Combat Cybersecurity Attacks within DevOps

Kovair’s VSMP - Value Stream Management Platform for DevSecOps has Veracode integrated into its pipeline flows helping secure software from the start.

KOLKATA, WB, INDIA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kovair Software, one of the leaders in software tools integrations and a leading provider of value stream management platform (VSMP) solutions for enterprise IT, has improved its security posture by enforcing secure coding practices by working with Veracode, the largest global provider of application security testing (AST) solutions. Kovair integrates Veracode in its industry-leading Kovair DevOps platform to allow it to launch security vulnerability assessments continuously in software lifecycle, with the necessary management dashboards required for compliance and governance.

The Kovair VSMP DevOps platform provides enterprises with the CI/CD functionality necessary to deploy applications to any platform at scale. It delivers a task-based pipeline for orchestration of release activities, build & deployment of automation functions with real-time analytics, and now can launch DevSecOps functions with Veracode earlier in the development process, and continuously for new change requests. These pipelines are designed to meet the unique needs of implementing continuous delivery, helping companies manage applications, deployed in the heterogeneous environments like on-premise or cloud, as well within legacy applications lifecycle management (ALM to modern DevSecOps delivery.

“We are thrilled to have achieved Veracode integration for Kovair DevOps. Enterprise DevOps is a form of rapid software delivery, bringing momentum to agility and helping organizations reduce time to market with built-in quality. Kovair’s VSMP for DevSecOps is centered around the concept of continuous delivery pipelines achieved through automation of different activities involved in the delivery cycle, with comprehensive application security testing solutions from Veracode, for security vulnerability detection. This integration will help customers achieve a highly reliable and rapid path to an enterprise-ready DevSecOps solution, with the required governance metrics,” said Bipin Shah, Chairman and CEO of Kovair Software.

Veracode provides an innovative platform that empowers developers and security teams to work together to achieve DevSecOps, frequently scanning their applications and to find and fix flaws, earlier in the lifecycle. An effective DevSecOps approach enabled by this integration, allows organizations to reduce the risk of data breaches, increase the speed of secure software delivery, meet compliance requirements, and cost effectively secure their software.

“Organizations need the ability to continuously deliver secure software while making it easy for developers to integrate security into their workflows,” said Ryan Lloyd, Vice President of Product Management, Veracode. “By integrating Veracode’s solutions, Kovair is helping organizations meet their security and compliance requirements with fast, automated tools delivering repeatable and actionable results that don’t slow developers down by needlessly adding steps to the software lifecycle.”

“CIOs and software architects should explore Kovair’s VSMP for DevSecOps solutions, and Kovair’s Enterprise iPaaS -integration Platform as a Service Omnibus, all supporting encrypted, secure, integrated and automated solutions. Our newest solutions support complete workflow automation, security vulnerability assessments, product lifecycle management, and process compliance seamlessly integrated within the Kovair partner ecosystem,” said Akshay Sharma, CTO, Kovair Software, and former Senior Analyst at Gartner Research, Inc.

“We believe that with Kovair’s newest VSM platform for DevSecOps, organizations will not only have a complete visibility of the flow metrics for every project/release but also will have a complete visibility into the triple constraints - Cost, Time & Resources - of the entire portfolio, now with integrated security vulnerability assessments. In this competitive market, Kovair’s VSM Platform provides insight to organizations to ensure process compliance and security vulnerability detection throughout their journey of continuous delivery of solutions,” said Amit Dasgupta, Director of Solutions & Partnerships, Kovair Software.

