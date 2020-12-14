Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pelosi Statement on 300,000 American Coronavirus Deaths

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

 

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released this statement after the U.S. coronavirus death toll crossed 300,000:

 

“Today, our nation crossed an unthinkable milestone of grief: 300,000 Americans killed by the coronavirus, even more than were killed in combat in World War II.  Our hearts are broken for all the families who have lost loved ones, and we are praying for them, all those who have been infected and those courageous essential workers putting themselves at risk of infection.  

 

“While the authorization of a vaccine gives us hope, we must embrace the testing, tracing, treatment, mask wearing and social distancing to prevent more senseless death until the vaccine is available to all.  Congress must come together and reach bipartisan agreement this week on coronavirus legislation to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people.  We cannot go home without it.” 

 

