Veelo Technologies Helping Customers Reduce Costs and Improve Build Rates With Novel Debulk Solutions

VeeloHEAT Caul

Veelo is leveraging its composite processing technology to help manufacturers stay of the autoclave and oven and by improving their debulking processes.

We are seeing tremendous growth opportunities with our heated debulk solutions because they help customers achieve cost-cutting initiatives through process improvement.” — Mr. Joe Sprengard, Jr.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veelo Technologies is leveraging its innovative composite processing technology to help manufacturers stay of the autoclave and oven and by improving their debulking processes. The company’s solutions allow effective and reliable in-situ hot debulk, eliminating the need to transport parts to an autoclave or oven. Debulking can take place at the tool during layup, substantially improving throughput and build rates, thus reducing overall manufacturing costs.

Veelo offers a complete composites debulking system. VeeloHEAT Caul is a lightweight heating solution that builds on existing debulk bagging procedures. Due to its uniquely flexible and pliable design, the durable and damage resistant caul is highly uniform across large surface areas and can easily accommodate custom shapes and large tools. It features an FKM-based heater system for high performance and material compatibility.

The caul is controlled by the VeeloHEAT Controller, a cost-effective solution capable of controlling up to 16 zones or more. The digital IoT controller is capable of storing data and receiving updates locally or via the cloud and is highly customizable.

According to Mr. Joe Sprengard, Jr, President and CEO at Veelo, “Our aerospace and defense composite manufacturing customers are continually challenged and incentivized to reduce cost and improve build rate. We are thrilled that our VeeloHEAT debulk technology can help our customers accomplish both objectives. Eliminating unnecessary and costly trips to and from an oven or autoclave while impacting processing time and build rate creates quantifiable value for those we serve. We welcome the opportunity to engage with composite manufacturers seeking opportunities to reduce cost by staying out-of-oven and heat at the tool.”

To learn more or talk about a potential opportunity to heat composite materials at the tool, please contact Tim Rapking at (513) 446-6338, or tim.rapking@veelotech.com.

About Veelo Technologies

Veelo Technologies, a General Nano company, is an innovation company that develops advanced materials and manufacturing solutions for the fast-growing aerospace and defense composites industry, as well as for medical, battery, and electric vehicle applications. With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company’s core competencies include chemistry, materials science, custom formulations, scaled manufacturing, and systems and application engineering.

Veelo Technologies’ advanced material solutions include electrically conductive materials that produce lightning strike protection and EMI shielding; lightweight heating solutions that enable out-of-autoclave (OoA), and out-of-oven (OoO) composite processing; and non-metallic, next-generation de-icing solutions for composite air vehicles.

The company’s team of scientists and engineers work side-by-side with technologists at the Department of Defense and global aerospace and defense companies to develop next-generation advanced materials.