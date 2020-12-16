Indie Rock Artist Zayde Wolf aka Top Producer, Musician, and songwriter Dustin Burnett Visited The Gamer Hour last night

The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com/), hosted guest Indie rock artist Zayde Wolf aka top producer, musician, and Grammy-nominated songwriter Dustin Burnett last night. Esportz Network’s intriguing talk show, the Gamer Hour, features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming.

Show highlights include Burnett discussing songwriting process, growing popularity of his music in gaming, and his teaming up with Puckett to fight zombies

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie rock artist Zayde Wolf aka top producer, musician, and Grammy-nominated songwriter Dustin Burnett visited The Gamer Hour , ( https://www.thegamerhour.com ), last night joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett to explore his gaming chops.Burnett is the show’s third musical guest with previous appearances from DJ/producer Clinton Sparks and rap performer Bobby Feeno. Some of the topics covered in Puckett’s interview with Burnett include his inspiration for coming up with the Gamer Hour’s catchy theme song “Brand New Thing,” his songwriting process and the growing popularity of his music in video games, what is his favorite part about creating music, and which past legendary musician he would have liked to have collaborated with. Burnett also touched on his early love of gaming playing Nintendo games, most notably “GoldenEye 007,” with his two younger brothers, how they used to hold gaming tournaments at his house with his family and friends including playing in a week-long “NBA Live 96” tournament against his brother, his youthful fascination with the “Mortal Kombat” arcade game, and why the classic adventure game, “The Legend of Zelda,” remains one of his favorites.In an exciting gameplay show finale, Puckett and Burnett fight off zombie hordes in “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies” to try to win the Turtle Beach and ROCCAT Challenge. Don’t miss all the gaming action and Burnett’s and Puckett’s insightful game reviews.You can watch the entire show, which aired on December 15, here: https://youtu.be/_KkkUze2uv0 ).The Nashville-based Burnett has built a stellar reputation for captivating music that inspires, motivates, and most importantly, connects. His music has been featured in hundreds of films, TV shows, trailers, commercials, and video games.Zayde Wolf is a solo project created by Burnett several years ago to provide him the opportunity to let his voice shine after years of helping others to do the same. His debut album “Golden Age” -- released in late 2016 -- introduced him as a formidable new voice in indie pop.His recent full-length album “Modern Alchemy” charted in over 25 countries on the iTunes overall charts and debuted in the top ten Alternative charts in the U.S. Since his debut, Zayde Wolf’s popularity has grown to 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 228K YouTube subscribers with more than 63 million views, and his music has been streamed over 25 million times. Burnett has further expanded his reach by cultivating a close relationship with online sensation Dude Perfect, one of the top YouTube channels with over 53 million subscribers and 8 billion views.Zayde Wolf’s music has been showcased in numerous movies and TV shows including “Shameless,” “Skyscraper,” “Love – Simon,” “Jack Reacher 2,” “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” and “Pride Prejudice & Zombies.” His music is also featured on major television channels and advertisements for XBOX, UFC, MLB, NFL, Dodge, Jeep, WWE, NBA, and more.When he is not creating music, Burnett enjoys playing his favorite game “Call of Duty: Warzone” with his friends and fellow musicians.“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on Fite.TV, ( https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/esportz-network/ ), and more than 50 media distribution platforms.Sponsored by leading gaming audio and accessory providers Turtle Beach, its Hamburg, Germany-based PC brand, ROCCAT, and clothing company H4X, the Gamer Hour features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming. The first late-night show dedicated to all things gaming and esports puts you the gamer – first and foremost – with your favorite celebrities playing and talking about your favorite games every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media.Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for The Gamer Hour, appearing as a show guest, or investing please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, ( https://www.esportznetwork.com ), one of the largest global esports news organizations with over 90 reporters, photographers, videographers around the world, and a Reuters global partner for esports, is covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities.

