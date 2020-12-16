Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dunleavy Extends State’s COVID-19 Public Health Disaster Response

December 15, 2020 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today issued a Public Health Disaster Emergency Declaration effective 12:00am, December 16, 2020, through January 15, 2021, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the State of Alaska. The Disaster Declaration enables the state’s ongoing response to the increased outbreak of COVID-19 and is necessary to facilitate and coordinate the receipt and distribution of the vaccine across Alaska.

“Alaska is at a critical point in the pandemic; 7-day average of case counts is still high, vaccines are now available, and the emergency response permitted by this declaration is critical to the successful distribution of a vaccine across Alaska,” said Governor Dunleavy.

COVID-19 Outbreak Health Orders, issued under the November 15th Declaration, have been renewed under the new Disaster Declaration.

A signed copy of the Public Health Disaster Emergency Declaration can be found here.

All COVID-19 Outbreak Health Orders can be found here.

