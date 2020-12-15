Minimum Wage Rate Set for Private Employers for 2021

Jefferson City – The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations announces the state minimum wage rate for 2021 has been established, according to state law, at $10.30 per hour, effective January 1, 2021. Pursuant to Proposition B, which was approved by Missouri voters on November 6, 2018, the minimum wage will increase 85 cents per hour each year through 2023. All private businesses are required to pay at a minimum, the $10.30 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose gross annual sales are less than $500,000. Missouri ‘s minimum wage law does not apply to public employers, nor does it allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage rate. Compensation for tipped employees must also total at least $10.30 per hour. Employers are required to pay tipped employees at least 50 percent of the minimum wage, plus any amount necessary to bring the employee’s total compensation to a minimum of $10.30 per hour. To learn more about the minimum wage and to download a copy of the updated poster, visit labor.mo.gov/DLS/MinimumWage. Additionally, a printable version of the poster along with other required posters for businesses can be found at labor.mo.gov/posters.