DHL Supply Chain to Create 577 New Jobs in Stafford County

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that DHL Supply Chain, a global leader in contract logistics, will invest $72 million to establish a state-of-the-art distribution operation for its Real Estate Solutions unit in Stafford County’s Venture Business Park. The company will build a 500,000-square-foot high-bay facility with highly mechanized equipment for material handling to serve the Mid-Atlantic region. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project, which will create 577 new jobs. “This significant investment and the addition of 577 new jobs come at a critical time when we are focused on rebuilding our economy and getting Virginians back to work,” said Governor Northam. “The ongoing pandemic has underscored the value of supply chain management and delivery services during times of crisis. With our central East Coast location and advanced transportation infrastructure, our Commonwealth offers unparalleled advantages for businesses, and we are proud to support the company’s new high-tech operation in Stafford Country.” DHL Supply Chain’s North American business is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, and the company employs approximately 36,000 associates in the United States. A subsidiary of parent company Deutsche Post DHL Group, a German publicly traded company with more than $76 billion in revenue in 2019, DHL Supply Chain offers an unrivalled portfolio of industrial supply chain management, warehousing, transportation, and value-added logistics services. The company’s Real Estate Solutions unit leverages the company’s experience in both real estate development and logistics engineering to generate, invest, and develop turnkey warehousing solutions for customers. “We are excited that DHL Supply Chain is making this major investment in Stafford County, bringing nearly 600 new jobs to the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Virginia’s logistics infrastructure provides an ideal location for companies to get products into the hands of their customers quickly, and we are confident DHL’s state-of-the-art distribution center off Interstate 95 will thrive.” “Virginia has strong transport links catering for all modes of transport, access to a high-quality workforce, and an above-average level of GDP per capita, which contributes to an attractive investment environment for DHL Supply Chain’s Real Estate Solutions unit,” said Carl DeLuca, Head of Real Estate Americas for DHL Supply Chain. “We are excited to build on the company’s presence in this market, and are grateful to Governor Northam and his team, as well as the local authority of Stafford County, for the support they have provided to DHL on this project. We look forward to developing a solution that will deliver 577 jobs to the region and further enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of Virginia as a logistics hub.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Stafford County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $1.7 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Stafford County with the project. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. “On behalf of our entire Board, we are eager and excited to have DHL invest in Stafford, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with them in our community,” said Meg Bohmke, Chair of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors. “It is a pleasure to finalize this agreement and project and to secure over 570 new, quality jobs in Stafford, especially in this time where many workers in our region are still recovering from the impact of COVID-19,” said John Holden, Stafford County Director of Economic Development and Tourism. “I’m very pleased to welcome DHL Supply Chain to our region,” said Senator Richard H. Stuart. “DHL Supply Chain’s decision to invest $72 million in a new, state-of-the-art distribution operation that will bring over 570 new jobs to Stafford County is a testament to our region’s talented workforce and unique geographic location along Interstate 95, allowing for reliable service to the entire U.S. Mid-Atlantic region. During this time of uncertainty for so many, I’m excited about the new opportunities that this project will provide.” “I am very excited to see these jobs coming to the Stafford region,” said Delegate Joshua Cole. “Citizens have endured a hard time during this pandemic, and these jobs are very much needed.”