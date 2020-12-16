Interstate 80 Eastbound Closed in Northwest Region

​All lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed from Exit 29 (Route 8, Barkeyville) in Venango County to Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City) in Mercer County due to a tractor trailer crash.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

