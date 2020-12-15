Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DEQ to hold virtual public meeting on 2021 winter ozone season

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will host a virtual public meeting from 2-4 p.m. Thursday to discuss DEQ’s planning and outreach for the upcoming winter ozone season in the Upper Green River Basin (UGRB).

The public meeting will be accessible electronically on GoToWebinar, although those who are unable to access GoToWebinar may also listen by telephone. To register for the virtual meeting and receive access information, please go to: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5945024598650644747.

DEQ representatives will provide an overview of the agency’s preparations for addressing potential elevated winter ozone formation in the UGRB in 2021. They will also discuss the public outreach, resources and information the agency will provide on an ongoing basis throughout the season.

The overview will include updates to DEQ’s efforts from previous years. One of those updates is DEQ’s refurbished WyVisNet website, which includes new features for the citizens of Wyoming to use for tracking air quality conditions throughout the state, including monitors in the UGRB.

To explore the updates to WyVisNet, please visit www.wyvisnet.com.

Remote participants will have opportunities to ask questions to DEQ staff through the GoToWebinar system.

