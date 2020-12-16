Prairie Centre Credit Union Launches ASAPP Account Origination Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prairie Centre Credit Union is excited to announce that in late November, the ASAPP account origination solution was officially launched across its 14-branch network. The teams at Prairie Centre and ASAPP have been working together over the past year, not only on rolling out the ASAPP solution, but also on a variety of solution enhancements and digital strategy and creative execution for Prairie Centre’s upcoming launch of the Xpress digital banking system. The ASAPP Platform Strategy team was engaged by Prairie Centre to enhance the market launch of the digital and mobile banking project and ensure a tight integration with ASAPP’s account origination technology and processes.
It’s been an exciting and busy year for Prairie Centre with many digital initiatives at-the-forefront, but also ensuring members felt supported throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the new Prairie Centre brand identity was unveiled and will be a focal point for future member and marketing communications.
“Digital transformation is becoming a part of our DNA. We still have some big steps to make, but critical initiatives like the implementation and rollout of ASAPP’s account origination system are definitely the type of projects that help drive us forward,” said Blair Wingert, Chief Operating Officer for Prairie Centre. He added: “We appreciate the passion, expertise and project management strength that the ASAPP Platform Support, Platform Development and Platform Strategy teams all brought forward to accomplish a number of important objectives this year.”
With the launch of ASAPP at Prairie Centre, ASAPP now has live solutions operating across 9 separate provinces. ASAPP’s President & CEO, JR Pierman, noted: “Prairie Centre contributed a significant amount of industry knowledge to their launch process and invested in a number of important platform enhancements. We appreciate their focus on delivering a great product for their members and for the opportunity to engage our Platform Strategy team on their digital banking project in parallel to the ASAPP launch.”
Prairie Centre was recently recognized as a top-quartile performer based on Assets per Member within the top 100 credit unions in Canada (based on CCUA data), in ASAPP’s Fall 2020 release of their Canadian Credit Union Insight Series. Prairie Centre and ASAPP continue to explore ways to build off the initial strength of their collaborative relationship to enhance member experience and deliver a positive ROI to the credit union.
To learn more about the ASAPP OXP | omnichannel experience platform or to schedule a demo for your organization please visit asappbanking.com.
About Prairie Centre Credit Union
Prairie Centre Credit Union is a financial cooperative that was born on the prairies for people who want to live, work, and prosper here. Our goal at Prairie Centre is not about being different, it's about being relevant to you. Our prairie uniqueness requires a banking relationship built on local understanding, knowledge, and product and service excellence. With 14 branches and almost 15,000 members, we’re ready to help grow your money.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
