Governor Cuomo Signs the 'Protect Our Courts' Act

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed the Protect Our Courts Act (S00425A/A2176A) to ensure New Yorkers can freely access the justice system without fear of being targeted by federal immigration authorities. The legislation addresses longstanding concerns that federal immigration enforcement was deterring immigrants from appearing in New York State courts and impeding the fair administration of justice. It builds upon a prior executive order by the Governor and a directive by the chief judge of the New York State Unified Court System.

"Unlike this federal government, New York has always protected our immigrant communities," Governor Cuomo said. "This legislation will ensure every New Yorker can have their day in court without fear of being unfairly targeted by ICE or other federal immigration authorities."

The bill would not prohibit an arrest warrant from being authorized by a judge. However, an immigration-related courthouse arrest based on an administrative warrant, or without a warrant, would not be permitted. This is currently the requirement on state land and in state buildings per Executive Order 170.1, issued in 2018 to protect New Yorkers who are accessing essential services on state property to do so without fear of arrest.

Senator Brad Hoylman, Chair of the New York Senate Judiciary Committee said, "This new law is a powerful rebuke to the outgoing Trump administration and their immigration policies that have undermined our judicial system. After today, New York's courts will no longer be hunting grounds for federal agents attempting to round-up and initiate deportation proceedings against immigrants. The Protect Our Courts Act bars ICE from making warrantless civil arrests of immigrants attending court proceedings and gives New Yorkers the peace of mind that our courthouses remain sanctuaries of justice. I'm grateful to Governor Cuomo for signing this bill into law and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for making immigrant rights a priority issue, as well as Assemblymember Michaelle Solages and the coalition of advocacy organizations that fought for this bill, including the Immigrant Defense Project, Make the Road New York and the New York Immigration Coalition. I'm also thankful to Attorney General Tish James for her successful legal challenge to ICE's outrageous courthouse arrest practices."