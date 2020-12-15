UPDATE :: Pitt County District Attorney’s Office Closed to the Public Through December 17 Due to an Exposure to COVID-19

Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon announced today that his office will continue to operate on a limited basis through Thursday, December 17, due to an exposure to COVID-19 and subsequent testing.

During this time, court cases will be handled for individuals who are in custody. To help limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public and staff, the district attorney’s office will be closed to the public during this time due to limited staffing.

The courthouse and clerk of superior court’s office will remain open during this time.

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov