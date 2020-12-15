Burgum announces Cabinet members, Governor’s Office executive leadership team as administration enters second term

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced he has reappointed all 16 Cabinet members as the administration enters its second term.

“Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford and I are excited to begin our second term with these outstanding Cabinet members and deeply grateful for their exceptional leadership,” Burgum said. “Together with our small but dedicated Governor’s Office staff and all of the hardworking members of Team ND, we look forward to building upon the progress of the last four years and serving North Dakota citizens as efficiently and effectively as possible to empower people, improve lives and inspire success.”

Reappointed to the Cabinet are:

Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, Adjutant General of the North Dakota National Guard

Andrea Travnicek, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department

Bill Panos, Director of the Department of Transportation

Col. Brandon Solberg, Superintendent of the Highway Patrol

Bryan Klipfel, Director of Workforce Safety and Insurance; Interim Executive Director of Job Service North Dakota

Chris Jones, Executive Director of the Department of Human Services

Dave Glatt, Director of the Department of Environmental Quality

Dave Krabbenhoft, Interim Director of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Dirk Wilke, Interim State Health Officer

Erica Thunder, Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Human Rights

Joe Morrissette, Director of the Office of Management and Budget

Karen Tyler, Commissioner of the Securities Department

Lise Kruse, Commissioner of the Department of Financial Institutions

Scott Davis, Executive Director of the Indian Affairs Commission

Shawn Kessel, Interim Commissioner of the Department of Commerce

Shawn Riley, Chief Information Officer for Information Technology

Terry Steinwand, Director of the Game and Fish Department

The governor also has named the executive team in the Governor’s Office.