Burgum announces Cabinet members, Governor’s Office executive leadership team as administration enters second term
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced he has reappointed all 16 Cabinet members as the administration enters its second term.
“Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford and I are excited to begin our second term with these outstanding Cabinet members and deeply grateful for their exceptional leadership,” Burgum said. “Together with our small but dedicated Governor’s Office staff and all of the hardworking members of Team ND, we look forward to building upon the progress of the last four years and serving North Dakota citizens as efficiently and effectively as possible to empower people, improve lives and inspire success.”
Reappointed to the Cabinet are:
- Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, Adjutant General of the North Dakota National Guard
- Andrea Travnicek, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department
- Bill Panos, Director of the Department of Transportation
- Col. Brandon Solberg, Superintendent of the Highway Patrol
- Bryan Klipfel, Director of Workforce Safety and Insurance; Interim Executive Director of Job Service North Dakota
- Chris Jones, Executive Director of the Department of Human Services
- Dave Glatt, Director of the Department of Environmental Quality
- Dave Krabbenhoft, Interim Director of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
- Dirk Wilke, Interim State Health Officer
- Erica Thunder, Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Human Rights
- Joe Morrissette, Director of the Office of Management and Budget
- Karen Tyler, Commissioner of the Securities Department
- Lise Kruse, Commissioner of the Department of Financial Institutions
- Scott Davis, Executive Director of the Indian Affairs Commission
- Shawn Kessel, Interim Commissioner of the Department of Commerce
- Shawn Riley, Chief Information Officer for Information Technology
- Terry Steinwand, Director of the Game and Fish Department
The governor also has named the executive team in the Governor’s Office.
- Tammy Miller, Chief Operating Officer, is responsible for providing strategic direction, prioritization, guidance and setting operational expectations with cabinet agencies. In addition, she is currently co-lead of Unified Command for the COVID-19 response.
- JoDee Hanson, Chief Administrative Officer, is responsible for overall Governor’s Office agency operations and leadership of the team.
- Policy Director Jace Beehler has been promoted to Chief of Staff and is responsible for the administration’s policy and legislative agenda. He is the primary liaison to the state Legislature and the White House. Beehler’s leadership has been instrumental over this past year and the Chief of Staff title more accurately reflects current responsibilities.
- Mike Nowatzki, Communications Director, is responsible for the communications strategy and providing timely and relevant information about the governor’s priorities and actions.
- Leslie Bakken Oliver, General Counsel, is responsible for interpreting state and federal laws, rules and regulations and representing the legal interests of the governor and the administration.