NECX Staff Spread Christmas Joy Through Community Projects

Other projects NECX staff are currently working on include “Project Santa Surprise” which aims to provide Christmas gifts such as winter coats and boots to four ‘angels’ in the Johnson County area.  Blankets, puzzles, activity books, and gift cards will also be donated to the Johnson County Nursing Home.

“This is our community, these citizens are our neighbors, and we’re going to look out for them,” Warden Bert Boyd said.  “This time of year can be tough enough on its own, but after the year a lot of folks have had to endure, more than anything, we want to try and be a catalyst for hope.”

