Faith, Leadership, and the 2020 Presidential Election by Dr. Robert A. F. Turner

The 2020 United States presidential and congressional elections were and are pivotal moments in history for most Americans. Our country was again tested, our unity was again fractured, and our faith once again was questioned. Being an American was demoralizing to most citizens. This year was a dark time for everyone, and we will be remembered in history for our resilience despite the work of many darker angels. Devastating fires ravaging our forests, teetering on the brink of nuclear war, marching for justice in moments of endless conflict, and a deadly pandemic to top it all off. Americans have shown moral strength and spiritual endurance for an unprecedented combination of tensions and will - undoubtedly – with continued faith, will make it to the other side.

However, in these times of severe derision and division, it is easy to forget that we're all Americans at the core. Regardless of region, gender identity, race, or political stance, we're all trying to make our country better for our children and trying to live to be and become the best we can. Our issues stem from varying beliefs, which seems counterintuitive - is the foundation of democracy. Our faith in a better future drives us to make changes or uphold the status quo. It all boils down to faith, belief, and what you hold, dear.

What is Faith?

We hear the term faith thrown around when it comes to religion, but truly, it extends to more than that. The idea of faith is personal to every individual. But what is it? Is there a universal faith? What is the significance of faith in our lives? Faith is simple yet so complex. We all experience faith in some way, shape, or form. Faith is just a belief or trust in someone or something, including yourself. But beliefs about faith are so ingrained in society and a pivotal factor in who we are as a person.

It's easy to forget that and to allow ourselves to become distracted by the negatives. For example, let's take the voting process, which for most Americans has become a chore to complete once every four years. People go on and on about how things need to change but choose not to use the system to make it happen. Maybe it's apathy? Maybe it's the thought that our vote doesn't matter? But "maybe" doesn't cut it. There was no "maybe" when our country was being made. Our voice is all we have. Once we vote, we put our faith in the hands of the government. Only when we do that, we can truly improve our country. The choices we make will impact ourselves and the people who come after for better or worse. But voice without faith is an empty exercise! Faith plus vote equals a vote with voltage!!!!!

Faith in Government

By no means is it easy having faith in an ambiguous entity that we believe is representative government. Just like our belief in a religious context, we have to trust that the people in power will have our best interests at heart. And it's tough. Each time a bill gets passed or trashed, our faith will be tested each time an election does not swing our way, or each time a new politician is elected, particularly if they don't seem to deliver on their promises or platforms.

But we must believe in our government and in the spirit of America. It takes more than one president or one law to destroy 200 years of democracy or all of our efforts to pursue democracy. The founding fathers believed that our Constitution and our people could withstand anything thrown its way. Their faith in us resounds to this day, and we must uphold it with fervent faith of our own.

Passion is undeniable, and no one can take your belief away from you. Faith is important. Faith gives us motivation. Faith is the reason we can keep going. Faith in yourself, your country, and your community. Have faith, and it will repay you.

Rev. Dr. Robert A. F. Turner