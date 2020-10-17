Black Heritage Art Show Announces Virtual Style Arts Festival

Black Heritage Art Show announces visual and performing artists' opportunity to submit applications for its online art festival scheduled February 5-6, 2021.

REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONLINE—Month of October 2020 — This month, the Black Heritage Art Show announces visual and performing artists' opportunity to submit applications for its upcoming online art festival scheduled February 5-6, 2021. Visual, literary, and performing artists of all ages will virtually showcase their artwork and talent to connect with a global online audience that's expected to be in the hundreds of thousands across three countries.

After 15 years of producing a successful brick and mortar show, the Black Heritage Art Show has gone Virtual. Show organizers are presenting the art exhibition as well as performances and symposiums by digital display. This makes for the third year in virtual-form but the first year in answer to COVID.

Art collectors and enthusiasts will have a safe shopping experience, enjoy engaging performances, and be enlightened by workshops regardless of quarantine-status, thanks to the power of digital technology.

"African American visual, literary, and performing artists are the unsung recorders of African American history. Their work reflects the essence of life in the African American community; it highlights its culture, religion, and struggle. To continue this rich legacy of visual, literary, and performing enlightenment, we must inspire youthful artists to develop and pursue their heritage in the arts." said Glenda Boone, Founder & Marketing Director for BHAS. Black Heritage Art Show 2021 theme is "Black Lives Matter!"

Positive Artist Impact

Many artists have already benefited from the social media campaign and nearly twenty thousand dollars in promotional exposure. The Black Heritage Art Show, a pioneer in the art exhibition and cultural celebration, has recently recommitted partnering with artists to help enable their commercial success.

“ BHAS has been an intricate part of my art career. I was the only female feature artist for the show in the tenth year. It empowered my belief as a professional artist early in the creative world. It was such an introduction to one of the most profound art exhibitions on the east coast. I am still honored to once again be a part of this virtual event of today. BHAS is till in the mists, making history once again.” – Karen Buster



“The Black Heritage Art Show had a historic presence in the Black art scene during the Golden Age of African-American art, making Baltimore an important city in the black art realm. This festival was one of the first black art festivals to consider incorporating a virtual format, which offers participants globally to have an enriched artistic virtual experience.”- LarryPoncho Brown.

Artist Promotion

Visual artwork is presented by a virtual gallery, personal welcome videos, and each artist's headshot/bio. Performing, literary, and workshop presenters will be offered live streaming in the BHASVS auditorium and space to market their products during the show. Registration is available for immediate submission at www.BlackHeritageArtShow.com. The application process ends on December 31st.

Founded in 1995, The Black Heritage Art Show™ is a worldwide cultural art exhibition leader. The company offers a wide range of services designed to commemorate the annual celebration of Black History Month by connecting visual, performing, literary artists with collectors and art enthusiasts from a global audience.

