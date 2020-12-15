Bullard Intersection

TYLER – TxDOT is preparing to make short-term safety improvements at the intersection of County Road 3801 and US 69 in Bullard. TxDOT has continued to work closely with the city of Bullard and Cherokee County to identify safety improvements at the intersection which does not meet the criteria for a traffic signal. Improvements to address safety concerns have been identified with work tentatively set to start on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Crews will install concrete directional islands on CR 3801 starting on the east side of US 69 and then moving to the western intersection. The shoulders will be closed on US 69, and motorists will not be permitted to access US 69 from CR 3801 when crews are working. Motorists must use alternate routes to reach their destinations. The intersection will be opened to traffic at the end of each workday.

The concrete directional islands will improve safety by prohibiting vehicles from crossing US 69 on CR 3801 and will also prohibit left turns from CR 3801 onto US 69. U-turns will also be prohibited on US 69, from FM 2493 East at KE Bushman’s to FM 344. Left turns will be allowed from US 69 onto CR 3801. TxDOT will install regulatory signage which will be enforced by local law enforcement. Additionally, the Texas Transportation Commission recently approved a request from the Tyler District to lower the speed limit on US 69 from 65 mph to 60 mph through the city of Bullard. That included extending the 60-mph speed limit reduction south of Bullard to FM 2493 East at KE Bushman’s. The new speed limit took effect on Dec. 10, 2020, after the signs were installed.